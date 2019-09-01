Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public gathering in SOlapur, Maharashtra on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public gathering in SOlapur, Maharashtra on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Rise above politics, stand with govt on national integrity, security: Shah appeals to opposition

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:32 IST

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised on normalcy being restored in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed political parties to rise above politics and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country.
"I appeal to all political parties to rise above politics, not think about vote bank and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country. There are many other issues on which politics can be done but it must not happen on issues of national security and integrity of the nation," Shah said addressing a public gathering here in Solapur.
Cornering opposition over the Article 370 issue, the Home Minister said that those in the opposition have opposed this step tooth and nail and have questioned the abrogation of Article 370.
"They must clarify whether they want terrorism to continue and bloodshed to go on in the country. Their statements are being used by our enemies against India in the United Nation," he said.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining the integrity of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, BJP chief Shah said that since August 5 there has not been a single bullet fired in the state and not a single life has been lost.
"Jammu Kashmir is an integral part of India and doors of development have now been opened for the people. Now no enemy can dare to attempt any misadventure against the security and integrity of India," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

J-K: Northern Army Commander visits Doda, Kishtwar to review...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

In a first, BJD to seek Aadhar number from new members

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): In what could be the first-of-its-kind such step by a political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will ask its new members to provide Aadhar number.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Man held for spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A person was arrested by police for allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:31 IST

Jorhat: Doctor allegedly beaten to death by tea garden workers

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 73-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family and others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:28 IST

Ex-MLA and Biju Patnaik's driver Prahlad Behera living in...

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Late Biju Patnaik's driver and former Phulbani MLA Prahlad Behera is facing the most difficult phase in his life as his mere pension unable to fulfill his family's basic needs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:26 IST

Row over Article 370: Does Rahul speak in favour of Pakistan, asks Shah

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Kashmir, saying that his comments were used by Pakistan against India and asked whether he speaks in favour of the neighbouring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:24 IST

Odisha: Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): With the objective of enhancing the quality of 'Take Home Ration' (THR) management system to the next level, Chhatua (multigrain food) was distributed here to Anganwadi centres in 30 districts on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 65-yr old man injured in bear attack

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 65-year old man, Madla Tumbaiah, got injured after a bear attacked him in Limbugan village, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:04 IST

TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in WB: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Launching an attack on Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP Working President JP Nadda on Sunday condemned the attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh and said, TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Disgraceful misuse of power: Venugopal on ED questioning Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday alleged political vendetta behind the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:52 IST

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bathinda court, summons issued

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A case has been filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Sunil Jakhar and others in a local court in connection with the setting up of a party's zonal office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:39 IST

Conversion of Sikh girl shows 'minorities are slaves' in Pak,...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Seeking explanation from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the forced conversion of a Sikh girl, All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF) on Sunday said the incident was not only 'unfortunate,' but also showed 'minorities are slaves' in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl