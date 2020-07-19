Rise in COVID-19 cases, lockdown imposed in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 19 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Srinagar, the authorities imposed lockdown in several parts of the city from Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident said, "The lockdown was necessary as COVID-19 cases are increasing. Earlier, the government felt cases were going down, so it brought a sense of ease. But then again cases started increasing.

"People must follow government instructions like washing hands regularly and wearing masks. As there is no medicine, precaution is the only way to fight the pandemic. People must follow the government's standard operating procedures," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total number of 13,198 confirmed cases, 7,165 recovered cases and 236 deaths due to the pandemic. (ANI)

