Rise in onion prices affected tourism in Goa: Michael Lobo

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): As the price of onions continues to rise in the country, Minister of Rural Development in Goa, Michael Lobo on Saturday stated that the price hike has badly affected tourism in Goa.

Lobo said: "The arrival of tourists in Goa is less than last year. When the tourists ask for onions in their food, they are being given cabbage instead."

He further stated that citizens should start growing vegetables in their houses. He stated that people should also create awareness among small children, so they might start growing vegetables when they grow up.

"Goa was once self-sufficient as far as growing vegetables were concerned. Today we are buying vegetables from Karnataka, Maharashtra and other places. So, we should grow our own vegetables," he said.

The price of onions has been on the rise in several parts of the country, which has sparked protests among people. (ANI)

