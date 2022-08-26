Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway: CM Dhami inspects construction work of Gular-Shivpuri tunnel

Beasi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected the break-through program and construction work of the Gular to Shivpuri tunnel under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line in Beasi of Tehri Garhwal district.

As per information, tunnel number two, being built by Rail Vikas Nigam from Shivpuri to Gular, is 6 km in length, six meters in height and four meters in width. Shivpuri Tunnel No. 2 has to be connected with Tunnel No -2 from the side. The place where these tunnels will meet is located 1.8 KM from Shivpuri Bazar.



Tunnel break-through work was completed today in the ongoing tunnel work on the Rishikesh Karnprayag rail project.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while talking to ANI said that this important ambitious rail project work is going on very fast, and it will be completed within the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister said, "This is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also constantly takes updates about it."

He said that all the officers of Rail Vikas Nigam, all the employees, people of this area want that the project should be completed as soon as possible, after which there will be benefits for the people of the area, our tourism will increase, the number of people coming will increase.



The Chief Minister said that this is an ambitious project for the countrymen. This is a big achievement of our India, we will complete it as soon as possible.

He said, "Today, under the break-through, 2 tunnels of 6 km have come under work from both sides, today both have been successfully connected for that I congratulate all the railway development officials."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off Dehradun - Almora - Pithoragarh Heli (Helicopter) service from Jolly Grant Airport.

This helicopter service will run from Dehradun to Haldwani, Pantnagar, Almora, and Pithoragarh. This service of 7-seaters Pawan Hans will run only once a week.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia for starting Heli service.

The Chief Minister said that the Heli services being run in the state under the UDAN scheme would play an important role in increasing air connectivity in Uttarakhand. These services will facilitate the movement of people.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is an important state from the point of view of religion and tourism. It is the endeavour of the state government that devotees and tourists should get all kinds of facilities for travelling in the state. (ANI)

