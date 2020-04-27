Rishikesh's 20 Bigha area declared coronavirus hotspot

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): Rishikesh's 20 Bigha area has been declared as a coronavirus hotspot after a person here tested COVID-19 positive.

The person who tested positive for COVID-19 was employed as a nursing officer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

"The nursing officer of AIIMS, Rishikesh was staying in the Bapugram locality of the 20 Bigha area for the last two months," Circle Officer, Rishikesh Virendra Singh Rawat told ANI.

22 persons of AIIMS, Rishikesh and seven persons from Bapugram, who came in contact with the infected person, have been sent to home quarantine by the authorities.

There have been 50 instances of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand out of which 26 have recovered and no fatalities have been reported from the state. (ANI)