Rising COVID-19 numbers worrying, govt busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and alleged that it is busy with sales.

"Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up the pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because the Government of India is busy with sales," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry informed that 46,164 fresh COVID-19 cases and 607 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

As of today, as per the health ministry, the total cases in the country jumped to 3,25,58,530 including 3,33,725 active cases. Active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases.

The overall recoveries mounted to 3,17,88,440 including 34,159 new recoveries. With this, the recovery rate is currently at 97.63 per cent in the country. (ANI)