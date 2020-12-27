Rising number of leopards in India a big achievement, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the rising number of leopards in India is a big achievement.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020, the Prime Minister said that the number of leopards in India has risen by more than 60 per cent between 2014 and 2018.

"In 2014, the number of leopards in the country was about 7,900, whereas in 2019 it increased to 12,852. These are the very leopards about which Jim Corbett had said: 'Those who have not seen a leopard wandering free in nature, cannot imagine its beauty.... cannot visualise the beauty of its colours and the charm of its gait'," he said.



"In most parts of the country, especially central India, the number of leopards has risen. Amongst the states with the maximum population of leopards Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are topmost in the order. This is a big achievement for year," he added.

The Prime Minister said that leopards across the world have been facing dangers and their habitat has faced loss in the entire world.

"In such circumstances, the continued growth of the population of leopards in India has shown a way to the entire world," he said.

PM Modi said that the population of lions and tigers too increased in India.

"There has been an increase in India's forest area, the reason for this is that not only the government but also many people, civil society, many institutions too are engaged in conserving our trees and plants and wild animals. They all deserve accolades," he said. (ANI)

