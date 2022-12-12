Risk factors causing cancers can be identified through regular health check-up: Andhra Pradesh Governor

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday released a book on advances in cancer surgery and said that risk factors causing cancers can be identified through regular health check-ups and can be treated to prevent them.

The Governor participated as Chief Guest in the programme titled "A Day with Master in Surgery Dr Palanivelu" here on Sunday and released a book on "Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery" on the occasion. The programme was organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI) here on Sunday.

The programme was organised in honour of Dr Palanivelu, a world-renowned Gastroenterologist and Cancer Surgeon, who was recently conferred Honoris Causa by Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan congratulated Dr Palanivelu, who was awarded the prestigious Dr BC Roy National Award twice said that the entire medical fraternity is proud of him and said that Dr Palanivelu who hailed from a humble agriculture background and rose to a position of eminence as a world-renowned surgeon.



The Governor said that due to poverty, Dr Palanivelu's parents migrated to Malaysia and he himself has worked as a labourer in palm oil fields and he later came to India and completed SSLC at the age of 21.

The Governor appreciated Dr Palanivelu for establishing GEM Foundation for doing research in cancer, providing training to doctors and caring for poor people, doing free cancer surgeries, to patients who are unable to access modern health care.

"Cancer is one of the most common causes of death globally and habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption and environmental factors are the leading causes of cancer. Risk factors causing cancers can be identified through regular health check-ups and can be treated to prevent cancer," said the Governor.

The Governor further said that Dr Palanivelu made India proud by introducing the technique of thoracoscopic esophagectomy for cancer of the oesophagus and Laparoscopic Whipple operation of cancer of the pancreas, which was the first in the world and followed as standard surgeries and said that the cost-effective techniques in modern surgery developed by Dr Palanivelu should be made available to the majority of the common people at affordable cost.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, Prof P Shyam Prasad, Vice Chancellor, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, Dr Palanivelu, Managing Trustee, GEM Foundation, Dr Vargesh, President, Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India, Dr Rahman, President of IMA & Surgical Society, Vijayawada, Dr Narendra Reddy, President of Arogyashri Comprehensive Public Insurance Scheme, Dr Pattabhi Ramaiah, Senior Surgeon and others attended the programme. (ANI)

