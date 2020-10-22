Risk of waterborne diseases increase in Hyderabad due to severe flooding

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Amid increasing water-level in Hyderabad due to heavy rains, the fear of water-borne disease has increased in the flood-affected parts of the state.

"During floods, the most common diseases like Cholera, dysentery, malaria, typhoid, and many other diseases are mostly waterborne. This is mostly because of flooded water, nala (drain) water, and drinking water getting mixed up," Dr Vijay Bhaskar said.

"Due to the floods, diseases like malaria and dengue fever will also increase as the stagnated water might become the breeding grounds for mosquitos," he added.



He said that the government must take all necessary steps to prevent people from getting infected with such water-borne diseases.

Dr. Vijay Bhaskar further said that "in this Covid-19 situation, getting infected to diseases like malaria, diarrhea or dengue is even worst and sometimes might be fatal."

Vijaya Lakshmi, a resident of a flood-affected area in Hyderabad, speaking to ANI said,"Due to floods and being in contact with floodwater, we have been facing a lot of problems as this might lead to spread of various diseases. My children are getting rashes on the skin and are leading to inflections. If we have any problems then, Medical workers and ASHA workers in the basti are taking care of our health by providing us with basic medicines.

K. Anuradha, an Asha worker, told ANI that "due to the recent floods in Hyderabad, there is a risk of an increase in the spread of water-borne diseases. So we are awarding the people about the same and have been suggesting them to take proper care of what they and drink. We are telling them to boil water before drinking, as the floodwater might get mixed up with drinking water leading to diarrhea."

The stagnant flood water turns into breeding grounds for mosquitos which is a major reason for the spears of malaria, dengue fevers. (ANI)

