Risking life, Chhattisgarh officer saves elderly man stuck in swamp

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A police officer risked his own life in an effort to save an elderly man who was stuck in a swamp for hours in an area that falls under Lodam police station here.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the elderly man was trying to cross the Shankh River.

"A man named Hondro Singh, 65, was visiting his in-laws in Majhatoli village which is across the river. While returning, he got stuck in a swamp in the river. Local fishermen spotted him and informed the police through locals," said sub-inspector Avinash Paswan.

Upon receiving the information, the officer immediately rushed to the spot where the locals had been trying to rescue the elderly man.

According to locals, the inspector jumped in the quicksand, and with the help of others, rescue the old man.

"After being rescued, Singh was taken to a hospital where he received initial treatment and was sent home in a police vehicle," Paswan said. (ANI)

