Medical staff carries tribal patients on cot for kilometres on foot in case of an emergency situation (Photo/ANI)
Risking lives, Chhattisgarh govt officers provide health care to tribals

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:46 IST

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government is leaving no stone unturned in facilitating tribals living in Naxal-affected Bijapur district here.
In their bid to provide medical health care, government officials here are putting their lives at risk.
From covering several kilometres of forest area on foot to crossing waters on fragile boats, the workers of the state health department here provide medical facilities to the tribal patients.
Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), B.R. Pujari told ANI, "In a district like Bijapur it's very difficult to provide proper healthcare facilities. Still, we travel across the forest area, cross the rivers and drains in order to provide healthcare facilities to the tribal patients."
"After providing them with the proper medical treatment we feel extremely happy and satisfied. Our field staff works with full determination in order to treat the tribal patients in Bijapur district," he added.
The situation in the vicinity is so grim, that the hospital field workers at times are forced to provide treatment to patients under the trees and on the rough terrains owing to lack of proper infrastructure and conveyance facilities.
"I have seen the medical staff travelling in precarious areas; they risk their lives in order to treat tribal patients. I salute the medical field staff for working so hard and saving many lives in the tribal area," said Dr P. Vijay.
Pujari also told that field staff includes staff nurses, ward boys, pharmacists and other medical staff.
"During the rainy season, we have to face a lot of difficulties in order to travel and reach the tribal areas for treating the patients. There are around 30-35 regions where it becomes difficult for us to reach," Kamlesh Karam, district panchayat member told ANI. (ANI)

