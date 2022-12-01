Rival student groups clash in Delhi, case filed

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A case was registered against unidentified individuals after a brawl between two groups of students over some issue at Patel Chowk in the national capital, the police said on Thursday.

The police further informed that the brawl took place between two groups of nearly 10 students each, which included members of the BJP's students' wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta group near a tea shop between 3.30pm and 4 pm.



The police further informed that they received seven 'Medico Legal cases', five from the Left-backed students' group and two from the ABVP.

"The gathering at HRH hospital was dispersed, apart from the injured and 5-7 students accompanying them. Legal action is being initiated on the basis of the complaints," the police said.

The sleuths added that the situation in the area was currently normal. (ANI)

