River Bagh in Madhya Pradesh flowing near to its high flood level: CWC

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): River Bagh at Rajegaon, a tributary of Wainganga in Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh is flowing near to its High Flood Level (HFL) attained in 2005 due to very heavy rains in its catchments, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday.

"River Bagh at Rajegaon a tributary of Wainganga in Balaghat District Madhya Pradesh is flowing near to its HFL attained in 2005 due to very heavy rain in its catchments. This is increasing the level of river Wainganga at Bhandara in Maharashtra," the Commission tweeted.

The CWC further stated that all 13 gates of the Tawa Dam in Hoshangabad's Itarsi have been opened by 30 feet each in the morning, releasing over 5,33,823 cusecs of water.

Also, due to torrential rainfall, 24 of the 64 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened on Friday by authorities to discharge the floodwaters, following incessant rains that led to the rise of water level in Mahanadi river.

At present, the water level at the Hirakud Dam reservoir is 624.83 feet. (ANI)

