River Gandak in Bihar likely to cross Highest Flood Level of 64.1 metre: Central Water Commission

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid the floods in Bihar, river Gandak at Dumariaghat in the Gopalganj district is likely to peak around 64.25 meters on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Thursday.

"River Gandak at Dumariaghat in the Gopalganj district of Bihar has crossed previous Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 64.1 meters and is flowing at 64.12 meters with a rising trend," said CWC.

CWC further said, "It is likely to peak around 64.25 meters during Thursday midnight and then slowly fall."

Earlier, the HFL of 64.1 meters was recorded on August 17, 2017, stated the CWC.

The people in the various districts of Bihar have been hit hard by the floods and the incessant rains in the region.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 rescue teams in Bihar.

"The rescue operations are underway. In Bihar, the water flow depends on rains in Nepal's Terai region. The evacuation is selective in most places as the rural people decide when they should go to the camp, but they are persuaded to do so if the situation is severe," said NDRF DG S N Pradhan.

No deaths have been reported in Bihar so far but people are facing snake bites, he added. (ANI)

