River Yamuna crosses warning mark, water reaches 204.98 m

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The water level of River Yamuna on Wednesday crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres in the national capital with the current level at 204.98 m.

According to the information, the excess water has been released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.

As per forecast number 24, the water level of the Old Railway Bridge level will increase to 205.25 m today between 9 pm to 11 pm and after that it will turn stable. (ANI)