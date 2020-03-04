RJD, Congress demand CBI probe into Bihar police exam paper leak

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Congress held a joint protest outside the Assembly on Wednesday demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged Bihar police examination paper leak.

Speaking to ANI, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said: "Under the Nitish Kumar government, examination papers for government jobs get leaked repeatedly. We are demanding CBI investigation into the Bihar police exam paper leak."

"I think the government is involved in this. The government is ensuring that only their people secure these jobs. We will raise this issue in the House to pressurise the government for ordering a CBI investigation," he added.

Examinations for recruitment to Bihar Police were conducted last year in December and the results were announced on Jan 28, 2020. (ANI)

