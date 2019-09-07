RJD hails Chandrayaan-2, praises Modi for encouraging ISRO scientists

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists after Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram fell short of soft-landing on the lunar surface.

"For soft-landing, the speed of Chandrayaan's lander Vikram should have been less. But unfortunately the speed was not controlled and the lander crashed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the right thing by encouraging the ISRO scientists as there is no failure in science," Tiwari told ANI.

"Scientists conduct experiments and sometimes they fail but they learn from the failures and move ahead towards newer destinations. The space journey started when we launched our first spacecraft Aryabhatta in 1975 and the journey so far has been very interesting. We will surely reach newer heights after learning from our failures," he added.

BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also hailed the ISRO scientists for their efforts and said that the whole country is standing with them in solidarity.

"The entire country stands in solidarity with the ISRO scientists. Where there is a will, there is a way. We will surely achieve success. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood by the ISRO scientists is commendable. This is a fact that where ISRO has reached, no one else has managed to reach. ISRO has the backing of 130 crore Indians," Hussain said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the scientists at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru and outlined that the country's best is yet to come in the field of space missions.

"We are proud of our space program. Today our resolve to touch the moon has grown even stronger. We came very close but we need to cover more ground in the time to come. We are full of confidence that when it comes to our space mission programme the best one is yet to come. There are several places to discover and go," said the Prime Minister.

His address came after ISRO lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan -2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the Moon.

In the early hours of Saturday, ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

"Vikram lander's descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analysed," Sivan had said.

PM Modi, who was in the ISRO headquarters to witness the historic moment, asked the scientists to not lose hope and be courageous.

"Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," the Prime Minister had earlier tweeted. (ANI)

