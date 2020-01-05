RJD-JDU poster war ahead of Bihar assembly polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, a poster war has begun in the state. At around 6 in the morning today, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav put up posters showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a power-hungry politician.

The RJD had also placed an image of Lalu Prasad on the left with the top band 'Janta Ka Sarthi' (people's charioteer). On the right, it had placed the photo of Nitish Kumar with a wide smile with words describing his tenure as one full of crimes and murders.

On January 2, a poster comparing the 15 years governance of RJD and JD-U was seen outside the Income Tax intersection in Patna.

Bihar is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in October this year. (ANI)

