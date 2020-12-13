RJD leader Manoj Jha urges govt to listen to farmers, says its stature will only increase

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has urged the government to speak to farmer leaders protesting against the three farm laws passed in the Parliament recently.

"I am very sorry to say that I have never seen such an insensitive government in my lifetime. They are calling the protestors Khalistanis and Pakistanis. Then why is the government talking with farmers," Jha told ANI and pointed out that farmers understand about their well being.

"The farmers and the rest of the society are not demanding the moon from the government. They just want proper arrangements, but the government is not listening to them. I urge the government to listen to them so that things do not go out of hand," the RJD leader said.

He added that if the government listens to farmers, its reputation will not be affected, but instead, their stature will increase in history.

"Farmers are also being called Tukde Tukde gang and Naxalites. If that is the case, then the entire country is Naxalite, as it is expressing views against the government. If today Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been alive, they would have visited the Singhu border to meet the protesting farmers," Jha observed.

Meanwhile, the agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with the farmers' call to block Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)