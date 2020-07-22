RJD leader Manoj Jha writes to PM Modi over floods in Bihar amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raising concern about the floods situation in Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was already a lot of concern about COVID-19. But Bihar suffered a double whammy due to the floods during the coronavirus situation," wrote Manoj Jha in a letter in Hindi.

"In many districts, where migrant workers had come in large numbers, the situation is getting worse due to floods," he added.

Jha's letter comes in the backdrop of the floods which has affected several districts of Bihar.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in the state, Jha alleged that the results of the COVID-19 tests were not being made available to the people for several weeks. He also alleged that the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are not available to doctors in most districts.

"PPE kit is not available to doctors in most districts. It is not the case of Bihar alone, it is a matter of the country," he added.

He also added that leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav had also spoken about the flood situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 28,952 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

