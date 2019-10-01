RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh speaking to ANI on Tuesday in Muzaffarpur. Photo/ANI
RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh speaking to ANI on Tuesday in Muzaffarpur. Photo/ANI

RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh hits out at CM Nitish Kumar for Bihar floods

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:03 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Tuesday slammed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his inability to put in place measures to manage the flooding triggered by rains in Bihar and for blaming nature for the deluge.
"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is beating around the bush and is displaying his inability in handling the situation that has arisen due to rains. What is their disaster management plan? Rains happen at times but can't the government make a proper drainage system?" Raghuvansh told ANI.
Many districts of the state including the state capital Patna is witnessing the flood-like situation. The city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.
"Every city is facing the same problem. Even the Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was caught up in his home because of the rains. In one spell of heavy rains, the government's tall claims were exposed," he added.
When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of providing support to the rain-ravaged state, the RJD leader said: "The Prime Minister has made several claims but what was done is there for everyone to see. He also gave assurances that the government will revive the sugar mills but nothing happened on that front."
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday had told media persons in Patna after chairing a high-level review meeting that the situation was not in anyone's hand and it was a natural thing. He had said that proper arrangements were put in place and the administration has made all arrangements to help people.
A total of 40 people have died in the state due to rainfall-related incidents so far, as per Bihar State Disaster Management Authority.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar. Five teams are operational at Patna, two are deployed at Bhagalpur and one team each at Buxar, Munger, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhubani, Supaul, Vaishali, Araria and Darbhanga.
"More than 200 rescuers with 36 rescue boats are engaged to evacuate the people to safer places. Today more than 4,000 affected people have been evacuated that includes women, patients, children and elderly and shifted to the safer places by NDRF in Patna. The operations continue in Bihar," the NDRF said in a statement on September 30.
On Sunday, the Chief Minister visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.
As per the weather forecasting report by India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

iocl