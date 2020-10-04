RJD leader shot dead in Bihar's Purnia

Purnia (Bihar) [India], October 4 (ANI): A former State Secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was allegedly shot dead in Purnia district, earlier today.



"Three men shot dead Shakti Malik at his residence this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said Anand Pandey, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"My husband was feeding our child in the courtyard this morning when 3 masked goons made their way inside the house and shot him dead. They ran away in no time," said Khushboo Devi, wife of Shakti Malik.

Khushboo Devi also mentioned her husband's political enmity with several party leaders keen to contest in the forthcoming State Assembly elections. (ANI)

