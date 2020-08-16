RJD leader Tejashwi meets flood victims in Bihar's Chapra

Chhapra/Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met flood-affected people in Parsa area of Chapra district.

He also visited the flood-affected areas in Gopalganj.

Interacting with the locals, Yadav said that people are facing problems due to floods, while the state government is busy with regard to elections.

The RJD leader also distributed masks among older people and heard about the difficulties faced by them due to floods.

According to data from Bihar's Disaster Management Department on August 15 till 5 pm, the death toll due to floods in the state reached 25. (ANI)

