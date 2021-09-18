RJD leader visits Ranchi to revive party in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday visited Ranchi in Jharkhand on a two-day trip to revive the party's base in the neighbouring state.

"He received a grand welcome at Ranchi airport."

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "We are here to make our party's base strong."



Commenting on the centre's neglect of development in the state, he said that this is a mineral-rich state.

Jharkhand RJD spokesperson Anita Yadav also spoke to the media about the purpose of the visit.

"This is his first official visit to the state to make the party strong. This does not come under any strategy," she said. (ANI)

