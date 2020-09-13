RJD leaders pay tributes to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders including Jagdanand Singh and Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday paid tributes to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, earlier today.



Former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Delhi) on Sunday. He was being treated for post-COVID complications. He was 74 years old.

The senior leader was admitted at AIIMS Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for some health complication. (ANI)

