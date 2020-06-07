RJD leaders protest against Amit Shah's rally

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday clanged utensils to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers.

RJD leaders along with other people were seen wearing, masks and maintaining social distancing while staging the protest.

On the other hand, Janata Dal-United (JDU) youth members on Sunday opposed RJD's move to observe Garib Adhikaar Diwas.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal had earlier stated that Home Minister Amit Shah will hold India's first virtual rally on June 7 at 4 pm.

He said that the concept of a virtual rally is not new as "during 2014 national elections, Narendra Modi had conducted meetings via a 3D medium, thus telling everyone that such kind of rallies is common." (ANI)

