RJD MLA demands Tejashwi Yadav be made party's national president

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): RJD leader and MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday demanded that Tejashwi Yadav be made the party's national president.

"I had earlier also demanded that he (Tejashwi) be made the party president. This is what people, youth, students, MLAs wish," he told ANI.

Reacting to the remark, JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, "Lalu Yadav is aware of what Tejashwi wants. Lalu jee is also aware that if Tejashwi is made the national president, then he (Lalu) will meet the same fate as that of Mulayam (Singh Yadav)."

Singh said a Mahabharata is going on in RJD.

"RJD will disintegrate... The factions will be led by Misa Bharti, Tej Pratap, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav," he said.

JDU's Neeraj Kumar termed RJD as a "private limited company".

BJP leader Nand Kishor Yadav said, "This is an internal matter of RJD. It does not make a difference to BJP. RJD is grappling with internal rivalry."

JD(U) leader Ajay Alok took a jibe at RJD, saying that they are learning from their "relatives (Samajwadi Party)".

"Akhilesh Yadav sidelined Mulayam Singh and became the party chief. So if Tejashwi takes such a step, it will not be surprising," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress, RJD's ally in Bihar, declined to comment, saying that it was an internal matter of the party.

"It is the right of leaders in every party to elect their leader. If somebody has made this statement, then it is their internal matter," Congress leader Premchand Mishra said. (ANI)

