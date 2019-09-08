RJD mourns demise of Jethmalani

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday mourned the demise of their Rajya Sabha MP and eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani who passed away earlier today.

Jethmalani passed away at the age of 95 at his residence here.

"Condolences on the demise of senior advocate, former law minister and respected member of the party Shri Ram Jethmalani. May his soul rest in peace," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha also remembered his fellow party leader and great legal mind and said that the nation has lost a legend.

"Jethmalani was the finest legal mind. We have not only lost our irreplaceable member, but the nation has lost legend today. Ram Jethmalani was the choice of Lalu Yadav," Jha told ANI.

He said that we can never have another Ram Jethmalani.

The late leader had joined the RJD and was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in July 2016 from Bihar.

Jethmalani had also served as Union Law Minister and chairman of the Bar Council of India. (ANI)

