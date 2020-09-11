RJD MP Manoj Jha files nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Friday filed nomination as the Opposition's candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha here. Jha is contesting against NDA candidate and JD-U MP Harivansh.

Speaking to ANI about his nomination, the RJD leader said, "It is not a fight between me and Harivansh ji. It is a fight between two foundations. We have seen the absence of dialogues in the past and the suppression of the voice of the Opposition. These things weaken democracy and nobody wins at the end. I am contesting to strengthen the democratic tradition."

The post of deputy chairman fell vacant after the term of Harivansh Singh ended in April. The election is scheduled to be held on September 14.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and if the election is held, the NDA candidate is expected to win without any hurdle. Parties like TRS, YSR, BJD, AIADMK are likely to support the NDA candidate Harivansh.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from September 14 and will conclude on October 1, without any breaks.

This year, there will be a total of 18 sittings. Notably, the Zero Hour has been curtailed to 30 minutes and Question Hour has been restricted to unstarred questions. (ANI)