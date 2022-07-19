RJD MP Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Agnipath Scheme

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule-267 to discuss the disastrous implications of 'Agnipath Scheme'.

"Respected Sir, I write this to request you that the House must discuss the proposed scheme of 'Agnipath' in recruitment for the armed forces as well as the denial of opportunities to thousands of aspirants who cleared everything required/mandated by different Railway Recruitment Boards. Unfortunately, they are still waiting to get an opportunity to serve. The matter requires urgent attention of the house also in the backdrop of the unprecedented scale and rate of unemployment. I must put it on record that the governments are primarily chosen to address the everyday life and livelihood issues of the people. Therefore, I place an earnest request that all other business listed for the day be suspended and we must deliberate upon the issues mentioned above. It is in this context that I reiterate my request to you to invoke Rule-267 so that the house can have a discussion and sympathetic collective opinion on the matters shared above," the notice reads.

The government in June unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services. The new defence recruitment reform, which has been cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, will come into effect immediately, and the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers.



Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election was held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)

