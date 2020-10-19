RJD never settled with BJP, RSS for power, says Tejashwi Yadav

Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is one regional party that never settled with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for power, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking at an election rally in Gaya on Sunday, Yadav said, "RJD is one regional which has not compromised with BJP and RSS till date. Laluji has always fought. If I just had to become the CM, by selling my honour then I could have become CM by joining hands with BJP," Yadav said.

The RJD leader also said that by breaking ties with Mahagathbandhan, by rejoining with the BJP, in 2017 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had fooled the people of the state.

He urged people to vote for the Mahagathbandhan candidate and asserted that poverty, hunger, unemployment, and corruption should be the main issues in this election.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)