RJD observes Garib Adhikaar Diwas; Tejashwi Yadav slams 'double engine govt' for 'torturing' poor

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 7 (ANI): While observing Garib Adhikaar Diwas in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the double engine government has tortured poor people and the state government is only focused towards satisfying its hunger for power.

Earlier today, RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils to protest against Amit Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers.

"Not only RJD but Bihar's labourers, farmers, unemployed people and others are clanging utensils in protest. The double engine government has tortured them mentally, physically and financially. We believe that poor people are an empty stomach, people are dying of hunger because of the governments," said Yadav.

He further asserted that the current government is only focused on satisfying their hunger for power.

"Around 12 crore people across the country are unemployed. This government wants to satisfy their hunger for power rather than helping the poor. RJD believes that BJP is the country's first such party who will celebrate the death of the poor. Seven crore youth in Bihar are unemployed," said Yadav.

"I want to ask Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar, are Bihar's migrants and poor being treated as thieves if they want to return to their homes? They are facing physical torture and financial constrain. Who is responsible for this situation? Nitish Kumar should at least apologise to Bihar's labourers and poor people. If he can't respect poor people, he should not disrespect them either," he added. (ANI)

