RJD puts up poster in Patna against Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Escalating its poster war with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) government, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has put up a poster against the state government here.

The poster with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's face on it, reads, "will mislead the people of the state, will shelter criminals, will spread lies, will do publicity with government's money."

The poster also takes a dig at Nitish Kumar for the floods that hit Patna last year and reads ," will drown Patna."

The floods in the state had wreaked havoc across 12 districts, including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj which were severely affected due to rising water levels in rivers following torrential rains.

The poster has been put up outside former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence.

RJD had contested the Bihar Assembly elections in 2015 as part of the grand alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU).

The alliance managed to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish became the chief minister of the state.

Later, Kumar parted ways with the RJD and formed a coalition government with the BJP in 2017 and again served as chief minister of the state. (ANI)

