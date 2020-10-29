RJD raises security concerns as crowd swarms near Tejashwi's chopper at rally

By By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has requested the Election Commission to strengthen the security cover of its leader Tejashwi Yadav after people surrounded his helicopter at an election rally and also flouted the COVID-19 norms.

Despite having Y-plus security, the Mahagathbandan Chief Ministerial candidate had to face security breach as people surrounded the helicopter.

Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha wrote a letter to the Election Commission in Bihar dated October 21 in which he requested for adequate arrangements to be made for the election rally as well as for the helipads.

"Dear Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission of India...In spite of repeated requests, we find highly inadequate security arrangements 4 Tejashwi Yadav in hia meetings as well as at Helipads as a result of which anti-social elements cause immense trouble & ugly scenes. Please look into it," Jha tweeted.

Tejashwi's political advisor Sanjay Yadav also tweeted about the incident and shared a video where he called it a security breach and a 'deliberate attempt' to jeopardise his campaign.

"Such security breach for LoP who is a Y-plus protectee. Tejashwi Yadav & the Pilot have to request the crowd to disperse. Despite repeated requests to the Election Commission of India situation remains same. It appears to be a deliberate attempt to jeopardize campaign and is a threat to his life" Yadav tweeted.

The first phase of voting for Bihar legislative assembly polls concluded on Wednesday. (ANI)