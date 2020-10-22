RJD supporters try to disrupt CM Nitish Kumar's speech at rally for JD-U candidate Chandrika Rai

Parsa (Bihar) [India], October 21 (ANI): Supporters of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav tried to disrupt Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's speech at rally for JD-U candidate Chandrika Rai several times on Wednesday.

As soon as Nitish took the stage and started to speak, Lalu Prasad's supporters shouted 'Chalak Chor' (clever thief) and Lalu Yadav Zindabad.

In response to the heckling, Nitish told the crowd that by shouting such slogans, they were tarnishing the image of the man they had come to represent.



"Do not make a nuisance like this. If you don't want to vote then don't. By doing this, you will do harm to the person for whom you're here. Only the truth should be spoken in public."

He said, "Do you know anything or are you children? When he came in 1985, I was also a member of the Vidhan Sabha as an MLA. Chandrika Rai was in the Congress party and I was in the opposition. After I heard his first speech, I left my seat to congratulate him to say that he had said wonderful things."

This comes a week before the elections that will be held in three phases for a total of 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)

