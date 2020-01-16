RJD supremo Lalu Yadav produced in special CBI court in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Thursday produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi, in connection with a fodder scam case.

Yadav, who was undergoing medical treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), was taken to the CBI court amid heavy security arrangements.

Speaking to the media, Yadav's advocate Prabhat Kumar said: "Today's hearing is about the case of Section 313 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is registered against Yadav. In such a case, the judge and the accused communicate directly, and the presence of the accused in the court is mandatory."

Kumar further stated that the hearing was held with regard to a case of alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi.

"The tenure of other cases was short, up to 6 months or a year. However, this case lasted from 1990 to 1995, which is a long tenure," he said.

Kumar also said that according to a charge sheet filed in 2002, a total of 180 accused were named. After over years, the number of accused has reduced to 111.

"Almost everyone has been booked under Section 313 of CrPC. It may take 2-2.5 months before the final judgement is pronounced," said Kumar.

The former Bihar Chief Minister was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment last year under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case.

He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

The case also pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was the undivided state's chief minister. (ANI)

