RJD workers protest against human chain event by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Several Rashtriya Janata Dal (JDU) workers, along with leader Tej Pratap Yadav, staged a protest on Sunday against the human chain event initiated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

The workers held up placards with messages condemning several societal issues such as loot and murder, rape, deteriorating education system, inflation and more.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said: "The cold weather conditions in Bihar will greatly harm the children who are participating in the human chain event. Some children are not wearing socks, while some other children are not even able to stand properly."

He further attacked the state government's policies, stating the condition of the state was very dire, with rising levels of unemployment, crime and inflation.

Yadav also alleged that the human chain event was forcefully imposed on the students of various schools and colleges, and even said that people were threatened that they would have to pay fines if they did not participate.

"It has been reported that Nitish Kumar had arranged for 15 helicopters. Where did the money come from? The money should have been spent on providing employment to the youth. Instead of a human chain, the CM should have organised an 'employment-chain'. The government should not misuse funds," said Yadav.

Speaking on Nitish Kumar's stance on National Register of Citizens (NRC), Yadav said: "Kumar had extended his support to the law out of the state, while at the same time, he has stated that he will not allow the law to be implemented in the state. He is sailing on two boats."

Kumar, along with Deputy CM Sushil Modi and other ministers had gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to participate in the human chain event, earlier today.

The human chain is being formed under the 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' programme, which is a flagship programme launched by Nitish Kumar to fight climate change, among other objectives. (ANI)

