RJD workers tried to attack me: Bihar minister Prem Kumar

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bihar Minister Prem Kumar has alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers tried to attack him in a village in Bandeya area, Aurangabad on Tuesday.



The incident took place in Goh assembly constituency of Aurangabad district.

"While I was addressing the public, around 50-60 RJD workers created a ruckus and tried to attack me. Police intervened and saved me," said Kumar.

"They were moving towards me while raising slogans--Lalu Yadav Zindabad. I would like to thank the police. This is a shameful act in a democracy," he added. (ANI)

