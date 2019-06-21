RJD's Manoj Jha gives calling attention notice in RS over outbreak of encephalitis in Muzzafarpur

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha on Friday gave a calling attention notice in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of deaths due to encephalitis in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The discussion on the issue is likely to be taken up on June 24.

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has ouched 122 in Muzaffarpur district on Friday morning.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

