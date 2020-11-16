RJD's Shivanand Tiwari leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help 'weak' govt of JD(U)-BJP in Bihar, says Gohil

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari is leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help the 'weak' government of JD(U)-BJP in the state, said Bihar Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil.

"Shivanand Tiwari has changed parties again and again and was an MP from JD(U). Not surprising that his loyalty still seems to be with JD(U). He is leveling baseless allegations against Congress to help the weak government of JD(U)-BJP," said Gohil.

Gohil's statement comes as after narrowly losing the Assembly polls in Bihar, Tiwari yesterday, hit out against the top leadership of the Congress party, with whom it fought the elections as part of the Opposition Grand alliance in the state.



Tiwari criticised the former Congress president for not elections seriously and said,"Elections were in full swing and Rahul Gandhi was on a picnic at Priyanka ji's place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it is benefitting BJP."

Tiwari also stated, Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but did not hold even 70 public rallies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came for three days, Priyanka did not come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here, he added.

Reacting to this, Gohil said, "Congress agreed with all decisions of its allies to keep Mahagathbandhan intact. Also agreed to contest on seats where grand alliance had not won for over 30 years. RJD will have to identify such people otherwise parties and Bihar will suffer in days to come."

In the 2015 Bihar elections Congress won 27 seats from 41 but this time Congress fought for 70 seats but only got 19 seats. The RJD-led Grand Alliance won 110 seats, 12 less than the majority mark of 122. The NDA managed to secure 125 seats, and is set to form the next government in Bihar. (ANI)

