RJD's Tejashwi, Tej Pratap distribute protective masks in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav were seen giving masks to each other and were also distributing them to others here on Friday.

Tejashwi, speaking to ANI about the cancellation of the party's training session in view of coronavirus outbreak, said: "This programme was to take place at the convention centre. It has been cancelled by the administration. We follow laws and will abide by the guidelines issued by the government with respect to coronavirus."

"Whether the Vidhan Sabha is able to complete its current session will be known by Monday. We demand that the session should continue. Otherwise, it will give a wrong message to the people that legislators are not protected from coronavirus in the assembly," he said.

Yadav said: "There is a need to remain cautious for fighting this disease." (ANI)

