RK Singh launches new Ministry of New and Renewable Energy website

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship RK Singh on Friday launched the new website of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The Minister directed that sectoral updation of the site should be personally ensured at the senior level so that it maintains pace with time.

According to the press note, the new website is developed looking into the present need for quick and accurate information dissemination needs of the Ministry with the latest techniques to make it more informative, interactive and user-friendly including persons with visual disabilities.

"The key feature of the website includes optimized user interface, three-click interfaces, rubik's cube structure, and improvised search options. Structured back end content management system (CMS) is developed to manage the website with minimum sources and less time consuming," the press note said.

"It has additional portals such as 'Akshay Urja Portal' and 'India Renewable Idea Exchange' (IRIX). Well, identifiable links are provided for all the activities of the Ministry to provide the information at ease. Two language interfaces have been provided in the website to make the contents reachable to a wider public. Additionally, social media handles of the Ministry such as facebook, YouTube and Twitter are linked on the homepage of the website. The NIC server is hosting the website," it added. (ANI)