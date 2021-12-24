RLDA invites bid for redevelopment of railway housing complex in New Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], December 24 (ANI): Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for the redevelopment of the existing railway housing complex as well as the development of commercial/residential space at Barrack Colony, New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

According to RLDA, the proposed plot of land is square in shape and is well connected, with a decent network of rail and road. The busy railway station of New Jalpaiguri is also about a 5-10 minutes drive from the land parcel.

This site is situated at a prime location, surrounded by prominent landmarks like a Government Girls High School in the west, Railway offices in the east, and is linked with the main road of the city on the northern periphery.



"New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri twin town is the gateway to Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Gangtok hill stations. This site is located on New Jalpaiguri Station main road and has great connectivity. The entire land is free from any obstruction or encroachment where development can start immediately. This land, which is put to bid, is surrounded by lush green trees and has a peaceful location. Above all, the sizeable open space around this spot makes the Barrack Colony an excellent place to develop high-quality residential apartments," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman of the RLDA.



While the overall land area available is 21963 Sqm, the area to be leased out is 16222 Sqm with a permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) of 3.0. The re-development work of the construction of 96 unit Type-II Quarters for Railway employees is to be completed over a period of two years.



The bid carries a reserve price of Rs 26.7 crores for the area of 16222 Sqm to be leased out for 99 years.

The online pre-bid meeting was held on December 22, 2021, where prominent National & local level developers participated. The last date of e-bid submission is January 28, 2022.

RLDA is a statutory body formed under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, for the development of railway land.

It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, which include leasing of commercial sites and development/redevelopment of colonies, stations, and multi-functional complexes. (ANI)

