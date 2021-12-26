RLDA invites bids for leasing land parcel at Ludhiana

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing a vacant land parcel for the redevelopment of Railway Colony No.13, in Ludhiana, Punjab that falls under the Northern Railway Zone.

The area of the site spans 25,257.67 sqm while the area to be leased measures 21185.54 Sqm. The proposed site has excellent connectivity to the major transportation centers of the city.

The subject site and Ludhiana Railway Junction is located at a distance of 2.9 km.



Vice Chairman of RLDA Ved Parkash Dudeja informed that "Ludhiana is an industrial and commercial hub of Punjab, making it one of the significant places of the state. The site proposed to be redeveloped is located at a point strategically connected with other major parts of the state. The redevelopment project by RLDA will enhance the beauty of the city while promising a quality life to the residents."

The pre-bid meeting was held on 14th December 2021 and was attended by many prominent developers of the country. The deadline for the bid submission is January 14, 2022.

Presently, there are 35 Railway Staff Quarters along with few other utility structures existing at site.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes. (ANI)

