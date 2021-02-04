RLDA opens bids for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Announcing the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the organisation responsible for executing the revamp project has invited the request for quotation (RFQ) bids which witnessed participation from national and international companies.

According to RLDA, nine global and national leading companies, including Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Limited, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC) Private Limited, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pte. Limited, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, GMR Highways Limited, Omaxe Limited, and Elpis Ventures Private Limited participated in the RFQ stage.

"These companies will now undergo technical evaluation. In the next stage, RLDA will float the Request for Proposal (RFP) for selected participants who get qualified in the technical process. The development follows the pre-bid meetings and virtual roadshows that apprised the stakeholders of various developments and elicited feedback on the project," it said.

"New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment is a flagship project of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and the first to be undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR. It will incur the capital expenditure at around USD 680 million and will be developed on a DBFOT model. The Project offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights and is slated to be completed in around four years. The concession period is for 60 years," it added.



According to RLDA, the station will be redeveloped into a world-class station in line with global standards with Dome-shaped terminal buildings with 2-Arrival and 2-Departure at the concourse level, two Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTH) on its every side, 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with Hotel / Offices and Retail at Podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high- street shopping among the salient features of the proposed development. Pedestrian movement, cycle tracks, green tracks and non-motorized Vehicle have been integrated into the proposed development plan.

"The Station will be developed to ensure multi-modal transport integration and development. It is connected to the IGI Airport through the Airport Express Line Metro and with Delhi NCR via Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. DTC bus stops lie on both sides of the Station.

The Station has a master plan area of 120 hectares, out of which 88 hectares is being planned in Phase 1 (of the Project). RLDA is the approving authority for the Master Plan. To expedite the approvals and clearances, an Apex Committee under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has also been constituted," it said.

RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant Railway land.

RLDA has over 84 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process. RLDA is currently also handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out a railway colony in Guwahati for redevelopment. (ANI)

