RLD's Uttar Pradesh chief resigns, says tickets were 'sold,' issues of Dalits neglected

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Masood Ahmed on Saturday resigned from the party, alleging that tickets in UP Assembly elections were "sold" and issues of Dalits and minorities were neglected".

In a letter to RLD supremo Jayant Chaudhary, Masood Ahmed also alleged that party tickets were sold to undeserving candidates ahead of the UP assembly elections.

"I hope the party and alliance will take care of these things so that they can form the government in Uttar Pradesh in future. All the workers of the SP-RLD alliance were fighting among themselves for seats instead of fighting against BJP," Ahmed told ANI.

RLD and Samajwadi Party fought Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as allies.

Masood Ahmed said Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance was defeated in UP polls due to "internal dictatorship".

He alleged that "Muslim and Dalit issues" were not highlighted and "party tickets were distributed at the last moment".

The incumbent BJP retained its power in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term in the results declared earlier this month. (ANI)