RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters misbehave with Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza employees

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, on Tuesday misbehaved with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalised a toll booth.



This incident happened when they were on the way to Delhi and a boom barrier blocked their way while they were crossing the toll.

"They were going towards Delhi. Upon being told that it is Hanuman Beniwal, employees let him through but two-three vehicles were tailing him. So, Beniwal and his supporters vandalised the toll and threatened them. They did not even pay the toll tax," said Jawed, toll manager. (ANI)

