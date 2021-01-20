RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters vandalised Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza (Photo/ANI)
RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters vandalised Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza (Photo/ANI)

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters misbehave with Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza employees

ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 15:32 IST


Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, on Tuesday misbehaved with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalised a toll booth.

This incident happened when they were on the way to Delhi and a boom barrier blocked their way while they were crossing the toll.
"They were going towards Delhi. Upon being told that it is Hanuman Beniwal, employees let him through but two-three vehicles were tailing him. So, Beniwal and his supporters vandalised the toll and threatened them. They did not even pay the toll tax," said Jawed, toll manager. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl