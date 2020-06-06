RML Hospital cuts down COVID-19 screening time days after Delhi govt's allegations

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Days after Delhi government alleged errors in the coronavirus tests done by the RML Hospital, the central government-run facility has cut down the time for screening patients for COVID-19.

The timings would start getting reduced at its facility dedicated for COVID-19. From Sunday onwards, the screening centre would run from 9 am to 5 pm only.

"It has been decided that the screening centre for COVID-19 will function from 9 am to 5 pm with effect from June 7, 2020," read the order by Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital.

On February 1, RML Hospital was declared as the nodal centre for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Since then, the COVID-19 screening centre was functioning 24 hours.

"Our testing capacity is to collect 300-350 samples per day. However, in the last one week, the number of samples was increased to 400 per day. In the last two days, sample collection crossed over 500," RML administration told ANI.

"We do not want to keep samples pending and do not let patients suffer. Hence, the administration put in the order to reduce the timings for screening centre service -- from 9 am to 5 pm only," said an official who is aware of the development.

"The test results should be given within 24 to 48 hours. If we have a large number of samples beyond our capacity to examine, it is obvious that there would be some delay in the reports," said the official.

On Friday, Delhi reported a spike of 1,330 new cases and the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 26,334. Till date, the toll is 708. (ANI)

