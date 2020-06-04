RML Hospital has violated COVID-19 testing guidelines: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital has violated guidelines for COVID-19 testing.

"RML hospital has violated guidelines of COVID-19 test. There is a discrepancy in the COVID-19 test in the RML hospital," Chadha said at a press conference here.

He said 30 samples, which had come positive in tests by RML hospital, were re-tested again by the Delhi government. Of these 12 were found negative in the retest while the results of two samples were inconclusive, he said.

The MLA said according to guidelines of Central and Delhi governments and the High Court, patients should be given their COVID-19 test results within 48 hours but there are many cases in which RML hospital gave reports after a long delay.

"I urge people not to go for treatment and testing at RML. It seems that a person going to RML hospital could be misled. I request the Delhi government to take strict action against the RML hospital," he said. (ANI)

