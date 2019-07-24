RML medical college to be inaugurated on Vajpayee's death anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Centre plans to inaugurate the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital's medical institute after Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the late prime minister's first death anniversary on August 16.

The first batch of the 2019 MBBS session at RML hospital is going to start from August 1, it would be first government institution attributed with the name of former prime minister.

Recently, the Health Ministry gave permission to the Centre to operationalise the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with 100 seats.

While 15 per cent seats are reserved for students from all India, 85 per cent seats are kept for students from the State.

"On August 1, our first batch of MBBS academic session 2019 would start. It would be an orientation and counselling day for aspiring medical students. We are working on it continuously to make it successful," said Dr VK Tiwari, Medical Superintendent and Director of RML Hospital.

He also informed that on August 2, the Union Health Minister is likely to visit the hospital and Medical College campus.

"The Medical College will be named after late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Hence, it has been decided that it will be inaugurated on former Prime Minister Vajpayee Ji's death anniversary," Tiwari told ANI

"RML's MBBS medical college will help us to produce 100 doctors every year. This is important to curtail the shortage of doctors. It will also give away to conduct medical research, publishing journals and this will strengthen our delivery and patient care system," he said.

The fee structure of MBBS course has been kept nominal i.e. Rs 36,000 including all services. As of now, RML hospital has dedicated 15 rooms for hostel accommodation for out-stationed students.

The institute has got few senior faculties from Safdarjung hospital for non-clinical subjects like anatomy, community medicine etc followed by other teaching faculty from RML hospital.

The new batch of students will be part of the existing infrastructure. It will be further enhanced with a new building set up and other academic facilities. (ANI)

